Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Amy Poehler Quizzed George R.R. Martin on Game of Thrones Characters, and It Was Adorable

Thu Oct 30, 2014 11:45am 2 comments Favorite This

George R.R. Martin and Amy Poehler are both currently promoting very different books—she a memoir and he The World of Ice & Fire—but that was (presumably) what brought them together on Late Night with Seth Meyers. There, Poehler challenged Martin to match quotes to his A Song of Ice and Fire characters. Although he starts out with a seemingly encyclopedic knowledge of his own words, Poehler manages to stump him more than once—but once you watch the video, you’ll see why.

Can Poehler appear on the next season of Game of Thrones, preferably as Mrs. Puddlefinch?

citation

2 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.