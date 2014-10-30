Amy Poehler Quizzed George R.R. Martin on Game of Thrones Characters, and It Was Adorable

George R.R. Martin and Amy Poehler are both currently promoting very different books—she a memoir and he The World of Ice & Fire—but that was (presumably) what brought them together on Late Night with Seth Meyers. There, Poehler challenged Martin to match quotes to his A Song of Ice and Fire characters. Although he starts out with a seemingly encyclopedic knowledge of his own words, Poehler manages to stump him more than once—but once you watch the video, you’ll see why.

Can Poehler appear on the next season of Game of Thrones, preferably as Mrs. Puddlefinch?