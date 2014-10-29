“If We Burn, You Burn With Us!” Watch the Final The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 Trailer

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 comes out in less than a month (!), so here’s the final trailer to tide you over until then. Yep, final—so you better squeeze out every bit of meaning you can from it before the film comes out. Lucky for us, there’s a lot, from Katniss sifting through the wreckage of District 12 to Peeta sending her messages through Capitol airwaves to riots in the other districts.

A recurring theme of the Mockingjay trailers and TV spots has been Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence) and Peeta (Josh Hutcherson) struggling to reach the citizens of Panem and each other through their own Capitol- or District 13-sanctioned pieces of propaganda. You see more of that here, with Peeta trying to impart a warning, though it’s becoming increasingly unclear whose side he’s on.

Similarly, we see more of President Coin (Julianne Moore) and Plutarch Heavensbee (Philip Seymour Hoffman) discussing how best to utilize Katniss as their Mockingjay.

Also, lots of destruction all across Panem! Bombings, Peacekeepers holding back riots, and is that a flood?

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 comes to theaters November 21!