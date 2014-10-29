Grady Hendrix’s Horrorstör is Coming to Television!

Grady Hendrix’s horror-comedy Horrorstör is coming to television! The novel is a classic haunted house story, but with a wonderful postmodern twist: rather than a spooky Victorian mansion, the house being haunted is a big-box furniture store called Orsk. It might bear a slight resemblance to IKEA…

Gail Berman, who previously spearheaded the development of Buffy The Vampire Slayer and Angel, acquired the novel for her company Jackal, saying, “Horrorstör tells a compelling, old-fashioned horror story but against a contemporary and relatable backdrop…this is truly a property that is meant to come to life in live action, and I am excited to be a part of it.”

Berman will executive produce the project with David Borgenicht, the CEO of Horrorstör’s publisher, Quirk Books. Hendrix himself, who Tor.com readers may know as our intrepid Under the Dome recapper, as well as the curator of The Great Stephen King Reread and co-host of The Bloody Books of Halloween, will serve as a consultant on the series. He weighed in on the news, saying “With Buffy The Vampire Slayer and Angel, Gail successfully conveyed stories that mixed horror and humor—a tone that is clearly inherent to Horrorstör.” Hendrix is also working on a follow-up novel due out in 2016.

The show may be a ways off, but you can read an excerpt from Horrorstör here to help ease the pain of waiting!