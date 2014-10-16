See Alexander Siddig as Game of Thrones’ Prince Doran, and the Surprising Change to the Book Storyline

Winter is Coming has rustled up some set pics from the currently-filming fifth season of Game of Thrones, and they include our first long, long, maybe a little too long, look at Alexander “Dr. Bashir” Siddig as Prince Doran, along with other Dorne characters and set pieces.

The pics also include a VERY surprising character showing up in Dorne, in a marked departure from the A Feast For Crows storyline. Spoilers at the bottom of the post. (Don’t worry, we’ll mark it again so you’re not accidentally spoiled.)

Here’s the full shot of Siddig as Doran.

Annnnd basically there’s next year’s cosplay hit.

We also get a full shot of Indira Varma as Ellaria Sand on the super comfortable-looking Dorne set.

And here she is talking to DeObia Oparei as Areo Hotah.

MAJOR SEASON 5 SPOILERS AHEAD.

Let’s just give folks a little spoiler space.

Almost there.

Okay!

Hey there, Jaime Lannister. What are you doing here? This isn’t really the kingdom you were supposed to be heading towards, is it? (For those unaware, in the book Jaime is sent to the riverlands to mop up the chaos caused by Robb’s armies and eventual defeat.) Dorne is a loooong way away from that.

What makes this all the more intriguing is that these set pictures are from episode 9, typically the episode that features the climax for the Westeros-based plots for the season. Additional reports from this filming also show that Jaime arrives with Bronn and both are unnannounced, catching Princess Myrcella and Prince Trystane during a moment of intimacy.

Jaime’s presence offers up a bunch of new questions for the Dorne-based events coming up. Will Jaime have a hand (wonh wonh) in thwarting the Dorne-ish plot to make Myrcella queen? Or is it his presence that reveals the plots in the first place? And did Cersei send him to Myrcella or does he go there of his own accord?