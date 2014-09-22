Tor.com

A Map of Comic Book Burnings Across the U.S.

In Bad for You, available from Henry Holt, authors Kevin C. Pyle and Scott Cunningham expose the long-standing campaign against fun for what it really is: a bunch of anxious adults grasping at straws, ignoring scientific data, and blindly yearning for the good old days that never were.

As part of our recognition of Banned Books Week, we’ve pulled this map of all known comic book burnings across the U.S. for perusal. Many date from before Fredric Wertham’s “classic” Seduction of the Innocent, and all of them seem almost-quaint considering how movies based on comic books now bring in billions of dollars every year.

Banned Books Week 2014 is being celebrated from Sept. 21 to the 27; further information on Banned and Frequently Challenged Books is available from the American Library Association.

This post was originally published September 25, 2013 as part of our Banned Books coverage.

