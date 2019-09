Leking Snipes has been turned into a bug.

A bug with a gun.

This isn’t making the apocalypse—already filled with nightmarish soul-sucking creatures, loss, and abandonment—any easier to deal with.

But at least in the apocalypse, there’s always something new to fight—whether it’s demons or the insanity of the world he lives in.

Read Remainder, a short story from the world of Farel Dalrymple’s graphic novel The Wrenchies.

.