Hey, You Coming to Our 6th Birthday Party This Week?

Now we are six! And we’re having a meet-up this Thursday, July 17th!

And you’re invited! You should come and waggle elbows with sci-fi/fantasy publishing people. (Get us tipsy we are full of secrets.)

The party is in the upstairs bar at our Professor Thom’s in Manhattan (2nd Ave between 13th and 14th). It’s from 6 to 11 and we’ll be there, whomever we are, to talk about comic book movies, gender representation, funky fresh dance moves…whatever brings the fun. You can RSVP on Facebook here. Or just show up and say hello!