Sherlock in Your Stocking! Cumberbatch and Freeman Will Be Back on Christmas 2015!

Wed Jul 2, 2014 10:15am 1 comment Favorite This

It’s official! After some playful tweeting between Mark Gatiss and BBC One, we’ve got word on when we can expect our favorite consulting detective back on TV.

According to the BBC, filming for the new Sherlock series is set to begin in January 2015, with a Christmas special to run that year, and Series 4 likely coming close on its heels in 2016.

The Christmas special is said to focus on Moriarty’s seeming return at the end of Series 3. You can check out the hashtag #221back, though at this point it’s probably full of mass celebration tweets. It’s so nice to know when we can expect the duo back in action!

