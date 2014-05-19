Check Out the Second Trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy!

We finally have a second trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy! The soundtrack is awesome! Rocket speaks! There is more Groot!
There is no group of criminals to which we’d rather entrust 12 billion lives.
