The Return of Zita the Spacegirl (Comic Excerpt)

Mon Apr 14, 2014

Ben Hatke brings back our intrepid space heroine for another delightful sci-fi/fantasy adventure in this New York Times?Bestselling graphic novel trilogy for middle grade readers. Read an excerpt from The Return of Zita the Spacegirl below, and get a copy of the graphic novel May 13th from First Second Books!

Zita the Spacegirl has saved planets, battled monsters, and wrestled with interplanetary fame. But she faces her biggest challenge yet in the third and final installment of the Zita adventures. Wrongfully imprisoned on a penitentiary planet, Zita has to plot the galaxy’s greatest jailbreak before the evil prison warden can execute his plan of interstellar domination!

Swipe to navigate. Click to enlarge.
Previous Page

