Andre the Giant: Life and Legend (Comic Excerpt)

Fri Apr 11, 2014

Andre Roussimoff is known as both the lovable giant in The Princess Bride and a heroic pro-wrestling figure. He was a normal guy who’d been dealt an extraordinary hand in life. At his peak, he weighed 500 pounds and stood nearly seven and a half feet tall. But the huge stature that made his fame also signed his death warrant.

Box Brown brings his great talents as a cartoonist and biographer to this phenomenal new graphic novel. Drawing from historical records about Andre’s life as well as a wealth of anecdotes from his colleagues in the wrestling world, including Hulk Hogan, and his film co-stars Billy Crystal, Robin Wright, and Mandy Patinkin, Brown has created Andre the Giant: Life and Legend (May 6, First Second Books), the first substantive biography of one of the twentieth century’s most recognizable figures.

