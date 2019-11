You will believe that Dwayne Johnson is Hercules! Johnson, seen here with his First Labor, is incredibly convincing as a hero who wants to wrestle and kill every large animal he meets, and scream his name when unseen narrators ask for it.

Also, note the gauntlet the makers of Herc are throwing down, here: rather than coasting on the simple BWHAAANG we’ve come to love in our trailers, they’ve added vibrato!

Vibrato-BWHAANG.