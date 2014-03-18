Tor.com

Check Out Donato Giancola’s Cover to the Song of Ice and Fire 2015 Calendar

Donato Giancola and Random House have released the cover to the 2015 Song of Ice and Fire calendar, set for release this coming July!

From the artist’s Facebook page:

The twelve paintings of the calendar were inspired by the books, with my interpretations of the characters and places. It was a great pleasure, honor, and challenge to interpret this world, pushing my abilities to their limits to create a wonderful series of paintings.

Giancola continues:

I am eager to share more of the art, but you’ll have to wait until July to see the rest of the full color images…orders from The Iron Throne.

In consolation…the cover painting will be on display at the forth coming Spectrum Fantastic Live 3 convention in Kansas City, May 9-11th. A few of the preliminary and rough drawings created for the other months of the calendar will be on display as well as a teaser.

That is a big beautiful painting! We can’t wait to see more.

