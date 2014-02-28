FYI: Ragnarok is Probably Still Happening

Everyone thought we’d hit the 22nd of February and everything would be fine and dandy once we made it to the 23rd, right? Because end of the world stories generally throw everything out with a big boom of some kind.

But those of you who thought we escaped Ragnarok are likely having your party too early. We here on Stubby the Rocket feel the need to point out that Ragnarok begins with three years of winter. And since we’re about to get yet another snow storm here in NYC…

Yup. It’s still on. You can’t stop the Ragnarok.