Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Three-Eyed Raven Made of Swords! New Poster for Game of Thrones Season 4

Thu Feb 27, 2014 2:10pm 4 comments Favorite This

It’s hard to think of much more to say outside LOOK, A THREE-EYED RAVEN MADE OF SWORDS. We’d add that the shit’s about to go down in Westeros, but really when does it ever not?

A whole set of posters for the upcoming season of Game of Thrones have recently been released, with all of this season’s featured characters listed under the phrase “valar morghulis.” If you’re unfamiliar with the books, see if you can guess which of them actually won’t survive the fourth season!

We recommend maybe finding them in local public transport spots and posing dramatically by them. (No, we have not already done that, stop it.)

citation

Back to the top of the page

4 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.