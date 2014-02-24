Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Are You Ready for Some Star Stuff? Cosmos Returns March 9th!

Mon Feb 24, 2014 12:15pm 1 comment Favorite This

Neil deGrasse Tyson is donning his shades and taking us on a glorious adventure across time and space! And, given those shades, we’re assuming that he’s ditching Carl Sagan’s shag-carpeted starship for some sort of Delorean, or at least a totally boss van. Fox has premiered a glorious trifecta of techno-driven Cosmos trailers, and we are just slightly excited.

First, the one with the sunglasses:

Next, the one with EPIC VOICEOVER:

And finally, the one that sounds like a warehouse rave circa 1997:

Seriously, all that’s missing are some serious Christopher Nolan-style  BWHAANGS. Hurry up and be March, already!

[Via io9 and TV Equals!]

citation

Back to the top of the page

1 Comment

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.