The Glorkian Warrior Delivers a Pizza (Excerpt)

Check out The Glorkian Warrior Delivers a Pizza, a new graphic novel by James Kochalka, available March 25th from First Second. You can read more about the process of designing the cover here on Tor.com!

The Glorkian Warrior isn’t the brightest bulb in the box, so it’s good he’s got his trusty talking backpack to advise him as they set out on a perilous journey to deliver a pizza. The pizza’s got clams and peanut butter on it, so it’s not clear who’s going to want it, but deliver it they will.

With bright, lively illustrations and classic prat-falls, this graphic novel for kids is 112 pages of super icky gross-out humor and ludicrously bad decisions—in other words, The Glorkian Warrior Delivers a Pizza is a winner!

.