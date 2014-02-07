Tor.com

John Scalzi’s Redshirts Coming to TV!

Fri Feb 7, 2014

Congratulations to John Scalzi, whose hilarious, Hugo-winning novel Redshirts is being adapted for television!

Dan in Real Life producer Jon Shestack, producer-director Ken Kwapis, who previously worked on Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, and Kawpis’ partner Alexandra Beattie will develop a limited series based on the book. They have yet to announce writers and actors for the series, but we’ll let you know as soon as we hear anything! In the meantime, who do you see as a perfect Ensign Dahl?

You can read the first five chapters of Scalzi’s book here—we can’t wait to see it on the screen!

