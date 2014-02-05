Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Patrick Stewart Tells Us How He’s Dying While Dressed as a Moon Rover

Wed Feb 5, 2014 12:00pm 1 comment Favorite This

Why is Patrick Stewart dressed as an “actual moon rover” and remarking sadly upon how the night is falling and soon he shall die? Because comedy!

On Tuesday, The Daily Show did a segment on China’s “Jade Rabbit” lunar rover, which made moonfall recently and made the world superpower the third nation to put an exploratory vehicle on the moon.

Unfortunately, the Jade Rabbit appears to have been under-engineered for the lunar environment, and is breaking down, leading to Patrick Stewart’s somber performance of the last moments of the lunar rover.

Skip to the 2 minute mark to get the meat of the story. (And to bypass the sex toy jokes if you’re watching this at work…)

Dai…sy, Dai…sy, give me your answer…do…

citation

Back to the top of the page

1 Comment

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.