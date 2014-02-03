The 2014 Campbellian Anthology is now Available for Free Download!

M. David Blake’s magnum opus, the 2014 Campbellian Anthology, is now available for download! This book… this book! It is stuffed with amazing work from a startling number and variety of writers. Blake has collected work from most of the authors eligible for this year’s John W. Campbell Award for Best New Writer, resulting in 860,000 words of fiction by 111 authors, free, and DRM-free.

The anthology is only available for a limited time, so download your copy today! There was a huge demand, so the organizers have provided multiple download sites – you can access them all here.

This is the second year M. David Blake has put a Campbell Anthology together – last year’s edition included 43 authors. Since then, interest has clearly exploded, to the point that Blake has to measure the new volume in what people in the fantasy line refer to as Martins, and the book “exceeds the combined total in George R. R. Martin’s A Storm of Swords and A Dance with Dragons, which are—so far, at least!—the two longest volumes from A Song of Ice and Fire.” Blake also takes the time to say something that most anthology editors do not:

“There will be some stories in this volume that you dislike, perhaps even strongly, and that’s okay. Every writer whose work is represented herein still accomplished something remarkable in attaining a specific level of publication, and by doing so earned a place within these pages. I encourage you to investigate each and every one, but I make no promise about how you’ll feel about the stories that landed them here, or the works they elected to share.”

This is a good point, but we agree with him when he encourages readers to try new things, as any of these stories could introduce you to your new favorite author. You can also take a look at Blake’s process for selecting the stories for last year’s anthology. Go forth and read!