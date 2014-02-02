Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Trailer for Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Sun Feb 2, 2014 8:28pm 6 comments Favorite This

The latest trailer for Captain America: The Winter Soldier gives us lots of brooding Cap action to get excited about. Winter Soldier will be out April 4th.

The U.K. got a different trailer, if you’re in for more good times with the Winter Soldier:

citation

Back to the top of the page

6 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.