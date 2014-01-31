Clarion Writers’ Workshop Announces their 2014 Line-up!

Tor.com

The Clarion Writers’ Workshop has announced their instructors for 2014! Gregory Frost, author of the Shadowbridge duology; Geoff Ryman, author of Air; Catherynne M. Valente, author of the Fairyland series; N.K. Jemisin, author of The Shadowed Sun; Ann VanderMeer, acquiring fiction editor for Tor.com; and Jeff VanderMeer, editor and author of Wonderbook, will teach courses for the six-week intensive SFF workshop. You can learn more about the instructors here, and learn more about the workshop below!

Clarion Writers’ Workshop, the longest-standing SFF workshop, was established in 1968 at Clarion State College in Pennsylvania before moving to Michigan State University. In 2007 Clarion relocated to U.C. San Diego. Students range from teens to mid-career writers, from a wide variety of backgrounds.

Clarion’s alumni include Octavia Butler, Bruce Sterling, Nalo Hopkinson, James Patrick Kelly, Kelly Link, Ted Chiang, and Cory Doctorow, who referred to the workshop as “life-changing.”

A different professional writer or editor holds workshops during each of the first four weeks, and the last two weeks are run by a two-writer anchor team, which, given this faculty, all possible combos will be extraordinary.

Applications close on March 1, 2014, so get to work on your sample!

