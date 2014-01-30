Tor.com

New Photos from Season 4 of Game of Thrones!

Thu Jan 30, 2014 5:00pm 7 comments Favorite This

We have new Game of Thrones pics! Here’s Danaerys having what looks like a pretty intense conversation with New Daario! And that’s not all—there is plenty of awkward, tension-filled body language in store for Season 4.

Here are Mr. and Mrs. Lannister at one of their typically jocular family meals. We’re guessing these two crazy lovebirds have what it takes to make it.

Meanwhile, Cersei holds tight to her one true love, alcohol, while Jaime makes what looks like a heartfelt plea for her attention. And check out his new Dr. Claw-style metal hand.

And finally, King Joffrey! Doesn’t he look like he’s posing for a coin? Staring off into the distance, imagining new ways to torment his subjects…

You can find more images from the next season here!

