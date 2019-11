Hee hee. How did those guys get onto the Astapor set? Daenerys is pissed!

Game of Thrones season 4 is COMING, ya’ll, and with it a succession of behind-the-scenes clips and sneak peeks. One of them is below! There’s lots of footage of season 4 in between Charles Dance’s hypnotic voice, if you’re into that. (We’re into that.)