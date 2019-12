So one night in 1988, two “interlopers” stole onto Paramount’s Stage 9 to lead a highly unofficial and not even remotely legal two-person tour of the Star Trek: The Next Generation set. While we don’t exactly condone these actions, we are happy to view the results, particularly the part at minute 12:36 when our hapless tour guide breaks a sickbay bed. Click through for the full video!

Via Laughing Squid!