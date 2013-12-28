Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Celebrate Stan Lee’s Birthday by Watching his Marvel Movie Cameos

Sat Dec 28, 2013 10:00am 4 comments Favorite This

The legendary Marvel Comics creator Stan Lee turns 91 years old today, and in his honor we present a compilation of his cameos in the various Marvel films, from 1989’s The Trial of the Incredible Hulk through 2013’s Iron Man 3, plus a poignant meeting with the animated Spider-Man. ’Nuff Said!

Stan Lee has described his role in Iron Man 3 as his favorite cameo, but we have a soft spot for this meeting between Stan and the young man who may be his greatest fictional creation:

Happy birthday, Stan!

citation

4 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.