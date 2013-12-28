Celebrate Stan Lee’s Birthday by Watching his Marvel Movie Cameos

The legendary Marvel Comics creator Stan Lee turns 91 years old today, and in his honor we present a compilation of his cameos in the various Marvel films, from 1989’s The Trial of the Incredible Hulk through 2013’s Iron Man 3, plus a poignant meeting with the animated Spider-Man. ’Nuff Said!

Stan Lee has described his role in Iron Man 3 as his favorite cameo, but we have a soft spot for this meeting between Stan and the young man who may be his greatest fictional creation:

Happy birthday, Stan!