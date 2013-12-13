Tor.com

Community Season 5 Preview is Basically How We Are Inside

Fri Dec 13, 2013 10:55am 1 comment Favorite This

Hot off the recently released trailer for Community season 5 comes “Beyond the Darkest Timeline,” a seriously demented preview of what is to come beginning this January 2nd, 2014.

Is that Starburns dressed as Sean Connery in Zardoz?

This show… this show… Every script that came in must have been met with a “okay but how can we make this creepier?” It’s good to see the world of Community returning to its menacing and twisted self, and it’s really good to see that the only safe haven in this terrifying world is a misanthropic study group who love each other despite…each other.

