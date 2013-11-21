Tor.com

This Trailer for Only Lovers Left Alive is Full of Distressingly Attractive People

Thu Nov 21, 2013

We’re having a hard time describing the trailer for Only Lovers Left Alive (you know, that vampire movie with Tilda Swinton and Tom Hiddleston) because we’re honestly still not sure what the movie is about after watching it.

Does it matter? Not even slightly.

Ultimately, it looks like John Hurt might be up to no good, there’s a plot involving special bloods of some kind, Anton Ylechin and Mia Wasikowska are involved as drugged up vampire kiddies, and Tilda Swinton and Tom Hiddleston spend their time being generally perfect and in various states of undress or begruding fashionability.

There is no reason not to see it. It will hit UK cinemas on February 21, but there is sadly no release dates for the states. Yet. (Also, this trailer has Greek subtitles, so we’re sorry about that. Unless you read Greek, in which case, hooray!)

