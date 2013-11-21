These Animated Blade Runner Paintings are Just as Haunting as the Film

Here’s why we like this project. This isn’t just a straightforward retelling of Blade Runner in 12,000 aquarelle paintings, which would have been impressive enough. Instead, Anders Ramsell reinterpreted the film, digging into the characters’ true natures through some off-kilter surrealist imagery, and amazing color choices. Deckard is nearly faceless, while Pris and Roy Batty become more expressive than ever, and Rachael is aloof, shrouded in steam… So, so pretty.

Click through to watch the entire piece—it may be the best 35 minutes of your day.