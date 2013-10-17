First Pictures From Doctor Who 50th, Plus A Party at Buckingham Palace

Tor.com

See that? That is a brand new picture of the Tenth Doctor. New pictures. New Tenth Doctor doing Tenth Doctor things. It is very hard not to jump around right now because it’s the Tenth Doctor doing things we have never seen him do before.

Would you like some more pictures?

Here are a few released by RadioTimes, one featuring the trio of Doctors starring in the episode…

Tenth Doctor, David Tennant, Eleventh Doctor, Matt Smith, John Hurt, Doctor Who 50th anniversary

One giving us another look at John Hurt’s Doctor (what is with his adorable gray fauxhawk?):

John Hurt, Doctor Who 50th anniversary

And here is Clara with Brigadier Lethbridge-Stewart’s daughter currently heading up UNIT, Kate:

Clara, Kate Stewart, Doctor Who 50th anniversary

There are more pictures over at RadioTimes, but that’s not all! It’s turns out that a party is being held to celebrate the show’s 50th anniversary. Where, you ask? Oh, nowhere special, just… Buckingham Palace. No is sure if the Queen will be in attendence, but it looks as though a lot of the cast and crew have been invited, including former cast members from days of yore. The event is said to take place on November 18, five days before the special airs.

This is shaping up into one hell of a party. We need it to be November now!

