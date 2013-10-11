Tor.com

Benedict Cumberbatch Is Doing a Reddit AMA, Wearing A Bathrobe, and Breaking the Internet Right Now

The Fifth Estate opens next week, and Benedict Cumberbatch is helping to get the word out with a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything). And apparently he’s doing it in his bathrobe, over a nice cup of tea. Questions so far have touched on dealing with fame, the possibility of doing more comedy (possibly with Simon Pegg), which Muppet he’d most like to share a scene with, and his next Halloween costume.

But the most memorable moment so far has to be his rather saucy response to the question, “Do you, Matt Smith, and Tom Hiddleston have cheek bone polishing parties?” Cumberbatch begins, “We like nothing better than buffing our Zygoma…” and ends with a nod to Sherlock-Doctor-Loki threesome fantasies destined to inspire 98% of internet fan art for the rest of human existence (if the internet’s still standing by the end of day). The AMA started at 2:30 EST, so you might still be able to sneak in a question or two

