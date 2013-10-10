Man Makes Real Life Buster Sword, Promptly Chops Table in Half

Rug ged internet blacksmith show Man At Arms is no stranger to forging in real life what we could previously only play with through games or fiction. They’ve brought Link’s Master Sword, Sora’s Keyblade, and many more into the world and this past May they possibly trumped them all by constructing Cloud’s insanely-sized Buster Sword from Final Fantasy VII.

The sword, when finished, weighs in at nearly 80 pounds. And a 90 degree downslash is all it takes for the real Buster Sword to cleave a table in half.

Sephiroth never stood a chance.