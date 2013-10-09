Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

If You Think Dungeons & Dragons Leads to Suicide, You Don’t Understand Gaming

and
Wed Oct 9, 2013 11:30am 22 comments Favorite This

In Bad For You, coming on January 7th from Henry Holt, authors Kevin C. Pyle and Scott Cunningham expose the long-standing campaign against fun for what it really is: a bunch of anxious adults grasping at straws, ignoring scientific data, and blindly yearning for the good old days that never were.

Today’s excerpt highlights the tragic story of Dallas Egbert, a child prodigy who committed suicide, and the publicity-chasing detective who linked his suicide to his love of Dungeons & Dragons. The excerpt takes a deeper look into the real connection between fantasy gaming and the emotional development of young adults. This excerpt may contain material of a triggering nature.

You can see more excerpts from Kevin C. Pyle and Scott Cunningham’s Bad For You here on Tor.com, including maps of comic book burnings, a history of banned books stretching back over 2000 years, more kneejerk reactions to games, and much more.

Swipe to navigate. Click to enlarge.
Previous Page

citation

22 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.