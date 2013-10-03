Tor.com

An Apocalypse Makes Way for Magic. Hinterkind #1 (Comic Excerpt)

and
Decades after “The Blight” has all but wiped out the human race, Mother Nature is taking back what’s hers, and she’s not alone…The Hinterkind have returned.

From the last, lost corners of the world they come, a myriad menagerie of myth and magic…but these aren’t childhood fairytale creatures. They are flesh, blood and passion, and they have a long-simmering hatred for those who drove them into the shadows: The human race!

After her grandfather disappears, Prosper Monday must leave the security and seclusion of their Central Park village to venture into the wilds to find him, unaware of how much the world has changed. Or how hungry it has become….

Check out this preview from Hinterkind, a new series from Vertigo Comics by writer Ian Edginton and artist Francesco Trifogli, out this week in comic shops everywhere!

