Banned Books Week 2013

Exactly What Happened in A Wrinkle in Time

Fri Sep 27, 2013 10:00am 6 comments Favorite This

In honor of Banned Books Week, we’re rerunning Faith Erin Hicks’ loving comic tribute to A Wrinkle in Time, detailing her favorite part of the book. It is honestly the most adorable thing we’ve seen in a long time.

Faith Erin Hicks is the author and illustrator of a number of webcomics, including Demonology 101 and Zombies Calling. Her comic Friends With Boys is available as a graphic novel from First Second.

Banned Books Week 2013 is being celebrated from Sept. 22 to the 28; further information on Banned and Frequently Challenged Books is available from the American Library Association.

 

Swipe to navigate. Click to enlarge.
Previous Page

