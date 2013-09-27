Exactly What Happened in A Wrinkle in Time

In honor of Banned Books Week, we’re rerunning Faith Erin Hicks’ loving comic tribute to A Wrinkle in Time, detailing her favorite part of the book. It is honestly the most adorable thing we’ve seen in a long time.

Faith Erin Hicks is the author and illustrator of a number of webcomics, including Demonology 101 and Zombies Calling. Her comic Friends With Boys is available as a graphic novel from First Second.

Banned Books Week 2013 is being celebrated from Sept. 22 to the 28; further information on Banned and Frequently Challenged Books is available from the American Library Association.