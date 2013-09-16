Fairy Tale Comics: “Baba Yaga”

From favorites like “Puss in Boots” and “Goldilocks” to obscure gems like “The Boy Who Drew Cats,” Fairy Tale Comics has something to offer every reader. Seventeen fairy tales are wonderfully adapted and illustrated in comics format by seventeen different cartoonists, including Raina Telgemeier, Brett Helquist, Cherise Harper, and more.

Tor.com is delighted to give you a sneak peek at the entirety of “Baba Yaga,” as interpreted by illustrator and author Jillian Tamaki. Check out the entire collection on September 24th, from First Second Books.

.