Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Fairy Tale Comics: “Baba Yaga”

Mon Sep 16, 2013 2:30pm 1 comment 2 Favorites [+]

From favorites like “Puss in Boots” and “Goldilocks” to obscure gems like “The Boy Who Drew Cats,” Fairy Tale Comics has something to offer every reader. Seventeen fairy tales are wonderfully adapted and illustrated in comics format by seventeen different cartoonists, including Raina Telgemeier, Brett Helquist, Cherise Harper, and more.

Tor.com is delighted to give you a sneak peek at the entirety of “Baba Yaga,” as interpreted by illustrator and author Jillian Tamaki. Check out the entire collection on September 24th, from First Second Books.

.

Swipe to navigate. Click to enlarge.
Previous Page

citation

1 Comment

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.