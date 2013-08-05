Dial H #15 (Comics Excerpt)

Check out a preview of DC Comics’ Dial H #15, available August 6th! Dial H is written by China Miéville with art by Alberto Ponticelli and Dan Green. Cover art by Brian Bolland.

In the small run-down town of Littleville, CO, a troubled young man stumbles upon the lost H-Dial and all of the secrets and power it possesses. It has been many years since the H-Dial has been seen, though legions of villains have been scouring the globe looking for it and its ability to transform users into a variety of superheros and take on their powers and psyches. Will our hero be able to harness the power of the H-Dial and protect it from falling into the hands of evil? Will this new-found power plunge our hero to madness? And will we ever discover where the H-Dial came from and its true meaning?

This extra-sized conclusion to the epic Dial H series has all the answers you’ve been looking for, and more questions you didn’t even think to ask! Stay on the line! The entire universe is at stake!

