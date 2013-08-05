Tor.com

Dial H #15 (Comics Excerpt)

Mon Aug 5, 2013 5:00pm 2 comments Favorite This

Check out a preview of DC Comics’ Dial H #15, available August 6th! Dial H is written by China Miéville with art by Alberto Ponticelli and Dan Green. Cover art by Brian Bolland.

In the small run-down town of Littleville, CO, a troubled young man stumbles upon the lost H-Dial and all of the secrets and power it possesses. It has been many years since the H-Dial has been seen, though legions of villains have been scouring the globe looking for it and its ability to transform users into a variety of superheros and take on their powers and psyches. Will our hero be able to harness the power of the H-Dial and protect it from falling into the hands of evil? Will this new-found power plunge our hero to madness? And will we ever discover where the H-Dial came from and its true meaning?

This extra-sized conclusion to the epic Dial H series has all the answers you’ve been looking for, and more questions you didn’t even think to ask! Stay on the line! The entire universe is at stake!

Swipe to navigate. Click to enlarge.
