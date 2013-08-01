Delilah Dirk and the Turkish Lieutenant is a light-hearted adventure through the Turkey of the early 1800s and is available in print at the end of August. Unlike the following short story, however, it does not feature such a strong emphasis on cats. You’re welcome to see for yourself and preview The Turkish Lieutenant at www.delilahdirk.com. You’ll notice I made the foolish mistake of featuring a human woman in the starring role.

This error was brought to my attention during an episode of Jerzy Drozd’s Comics Are Great podcast. He was interviewing Calista Brill, the sensible and insightful editor at First Second with whom I worked on Delilah Dirk. She was explaining the type of give-and-take an editor may have with an author, and said, “for example, I would not ask Tony Cliff to replace the character of Delilah Dirk with a cat.”

Hearing this and knowing it could only possibly be a passive-aggressive airing of grievances, I have tried to correct the error with this short comic, “Delilah Dirk and the Easy Mark.”

Enjoy! Delilah Dirk and the Turkish Lieutenant arrives on August 27th from First Second Books.