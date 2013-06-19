Morning Roundup Bestows a Flower on Sir Guinea Pig

Do you have a soft, squishy pet sorely lacking in armor? Here’s how to fix that. Do you have a pet with it’s own, natural armor? Here’s how to make it (comparatively) soft and squishy. Read on for news on Prometheus 2, the True Blood casts’ early roles, and the worst videogame of all time.
- Check out this interview with Danica Novgorodoff, author of The Undertaking of Lily Chen.
- If you ever needed an excuse to visit the Library of Congress, they’re hosting a lecture on Fredric Wertham this week.
- Without realizing it consciously, you’ve been waiting all your life for the correspondence of Samuel Beckett and Ernie Bushmiller.
- The North is going to have to remember for a while, so if you’re missing Westeros already, here’s a handy list of Song of Ice and Fire fanfic.
- AV Club reports that Prometheus 2 has a new, less Lindelof-y writer
- OK, the not-blogging we could handle, but what’s going to happen to our Twitter feed…
- All of these clips of the cast of True Blood’s early roles are fun—but Anna Paquin wins with what was apparently an ad for the internet. “We will all, only, be here.”
- A Canadian company has achieved postmodern nirvana by creating a live action version of Atari’s E.T. game.
- Or you can play this game at work and just pretend you’re getting directions to your dentist or something.
- (Muppet-flailing in the chem lab is strongly discouraged.)
- The newly-unveiled statue of Bruce Lee in L.A. means you can now build a road trip around visiting iconic action heroes.
- Finally, just look at these gorgeous Japanese textbook covers.
Comment Preview