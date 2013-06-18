Tor.com

Penguin Books Announces The Dark Crystal Author Contest!

Tue Jun 18, 2013

Have you always wanted to read a sequel to The Dark Crystal? Have you ever wanted to write it yourself?

The Jim Henson Company has partnered with Penguin’s Grosset & Dunlap imprint for The Dark Crystal Author Quest. They’ll be accepting submissions between October 1st, 2013 and January 1, 2014, and the winner of the contest will receive a $10,000 contract to write the initial book in a YA series set in the world of The Dark Crystal. So remember: The Great Conjunction is the end of the world. Or the beginning.

