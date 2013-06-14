Morning Roundup: What are You Doing with Your Superdad for Father’s Day?

Many people look at their dads and see heroes, but Giulia Pex decided to make sure the rest of us see him that way, too! Some stealthy moves in Photoshop, et voila—Super (Evil?) Dad. What are you getting your dad for Father’s Day?
- Over on SF Signal, guest panelists including Kameron Hurley, Alex Bedsoe, and Anne Lyle are discussing stereotypes in science fiction.
- Obviously, Casablanca is better when Batman plays Ilsa.
- Brunch over, man. Brunch over.
- Marti Noxon is writing a Tomb Raider reboot! Marti Noxon also wrote Fright Night—and it was pretty great, so maybe Noxon will make Tomb Raider awesome?
- Is this the first apology humans have ever issued to aliens?
- We think Daredevil would approve of these Danish-designed comics for the blind.
- Here, have a creepy Insidious 2 poster. Um, for Father&#rsquo;s Day?
- We have to agree with the tearful child here—Robert Downey Jr. should always wear the Iron Man suit. Seriously, given the option, why wouldn’t you?
- Readers of a certain age! We invite you to relive your introduction to capitalism childhoods with these vintage Star Wars toy commercials.
- He&#rsquo;ll be back. Repeatedly. The Terminator is a-coming…
- Apparently the buzzkills at the Supreme Court don’t want you to be able to patent your genes.
- Sure, like the guy in the $6000 suit is going to play this fighting game. COME ON!
- Why are Captain America and Black Widow kissing?! What alternate universe is this? Does Tony know? (Does Hawkeye care?)
- How Man of Steel will set us up for Justice League movies. Wonder Woman and Aquaman can play too!
