One Week Left to Get The Hum and the Shiver for $2.99

Mon Jun 3, 2013 12:30pm 1 comment Favorite This

Alex Bledsoe’s critically acclaimed The Hum and the Shiver is available as an ebook for only $2.99 until June 7th! This fantasy novel was named one of the Best Fiction Books of 2011 by Kirkus Reviews. Concerning magic deep in the hills of Tennessee, The Hum and the Shiver is a haunting tale of omens and hidden magic. The sequel—Wisp of a Thing—releases June 18th. Get caught up beforehand!

Snag the $2.99 The Hum and the Shiver ebook from the following retailers below, or your favorite ebook provider.

iBooks | Kindle | Nook

