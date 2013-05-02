Tor.com

Faeryland: The Secret World of the Hidden Ones (Excerpt)

Take a look at Faeryland: The Secret World of the Hidden Ones by John Matthews with illustrations by Matt Dangler, out on May 7 from Abrams Books:

The author of Abrams’ How to See Faeries (with Brian Froud) opens the land of faerie to all readers. The book provides a broad overview of faeries, including a Who’s Who of Faeries; Good Faeries vs. Bad Faeries; Faerie Courts; Faerie Spells; and Faerie Sightings. Faeries of the British Isles as well as those of Scandinavia, Germany, North America, and even the Asian, Arabic, and African worlds are discussed. Matt Dangler and other contemporary fantasy artists bring the land of faerie to life alongside such fine artists as William Blake, Henry Fuseli, and J. M. W. Turner. Faeryland contains an envelope of faerie photos to use as postcards; an invitation from Puck to a Faerie Ball; a 19th-century faerie pull-out map (currently housed in the Library of Congress!) and more.

 

Excerpt from Faeryland: The Secret World of the Hidden Ones

