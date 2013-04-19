Tor.com

First Poster for Thor: The Dark World is Just Thor Being Thor

Fri Apr 19, 2013

Coming from USA Today, it’s been revealed that the first poster for Thor: The Dark World was oddly taken from a set picture of Chris Hemsworth just looking awesome. From the article, Marvel president of production Kevin Feige explains:

“It’s rare that you have a poster that is just Chris Hemsworth shooting on the set,” says Feige. “But he just looks like Thor. We just put in some lightning, and he’s got his hammer and you’re there. It’s just an incredibly striking image.”

First trailer is coming next week!

