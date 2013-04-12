Tor.com

The Enterprise Is Falling Out of the Sky in Brand New Star Trek Into Darkness Poster

Fri Apr 12, 2013

It looks like things are getting rough for our favorite Federation starship in this latest poster for Star Trek Into Darkness. Will this movie actually destroy the Enterprise? Like what happened in Star Trek: The Search For Spock, Star Trek Generations, and very nearly Star Trek Nemesis? How many Enterprise destructions can we handle? Will Kirk turn death into a fighting chance to live?

