Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Marvel Reveals Phase Two of its Cinematic Universe

Wed Apr 3, 2013 9:55am 10 comments Favorite This

Iron Man 3 comes out next month, and Marvel has been doing everything it can to whet our appetites, but the release of their newest video detailing what the studio is calling “Phase Two” has significantly upped the ante. This video isn’t just packed with behind-the-scenes footage for Iron Man 3 (including the exciting information that Tony Stark will be doing plenty of fighting outside the Iron Man suit), it also lays out the arc for the rest of the movies that will lead up to Avengers 2. Check out the video below for Thor: The Dark World behind-the-scenes footage, concept art for Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Guardians of the Galaxy, and test footage for Ant-Man!

citation

10 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.