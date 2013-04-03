Marvel Reveals Phase Two of its Cinematic Universe

Iron Man 3 comes out next month, and Marvel has been doing everything it can to whet our appetites, but the release of their newest video detailing what the studio is calling “Phase Two” has significantly upped the ante. This video isn’t just packed with behind-the-scenes footage for Iron Man 3 (including the exciting information that Tony Stark will be doing plenty of fighting outside the Iron Man suit), it also lays out the arc for the rest of the movies that will lead up to Avengers 2. Check out the video below for Thor: The Dark World behind-the-scenes footage, concept art for Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Guardians of the Galaxy, and test footage for Ant-Man!