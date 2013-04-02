Tor.com

Illustrated by: Allen Williams
Edited by: Ellen Datlow
Presenting “House,” an original poem by Neil Gaiman in celebration of National Poetry Month on Tor.com, acquired for Tor.com by consulting editor Ellen Datlow.

 

“House”

Sometimes I think it’s like I live in a big giant head on a hilltop
made of papier mache, a big giant head of my own head.
I polish the eyes which would be windows, or
mow the lawn, I mean this is my house we’re talking about here
even if it is a big giant papier mache head that looks just like mine.
And people who go past
in cars or buses or see the house the head on the hill from trains
they think the house is me.
I’ll be sleeping there, or polishing the eyes, or weeding the lawn,
but no-one will see me, no-one would look.
And no-one would ever come. And if I waved no-one even knows it was me waving.
They’d all be looking in the wrong place, at the head on the hill.

I can see your house from here.

 

“House” copyright © 2013 Neil Gaiman

Art copyright © 2013 Allen Williams

