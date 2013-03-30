Tor.com

The Tenth Doctor and Rose Will Return for Doctor Who’s 50th Anniversary!

Sat Mar 30, 2013

The BBC has confirmed that David Tennant and Billie Piper will return in the Doctor Who 50th anniversary special to reprise their roles as the Tenth Doctor and Rose, alongside Matt Smith and Jenna Louise-Coleman. The release also mentions that actor John Hurt has been cast in an unidentified role for the special.

A more detailed version of the announcement will appear in next week’s issue of Doctor Who Magazine, although Bleeding Cool has an early copy that you can see a snippet from.

This is wonderful news for Doctor Who fans, who have been hoping to see some sign of previous Doctors in the 50th anniversary special. And it sure gives more weight to Emily Asher-Perrin’s assertion that new companion Clara Oswin Oswald is basically Rose Tyler 2.0!

