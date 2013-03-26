Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Tomorrow in NYC: Queen Victoria’s Book of Spells Release Party!

Tue Mar 26, 2013 5:35pm Post a comment Favorite This

Come down to Queen Vic Pub (68 2nd Avenue at 4th Street) tomorrow night at 7 p.m. to celebrate the release of Ellen Datlow and Terri Windling’s new gaslamp fantasy anthology, Queen Victoria’s Book of Spells!

The event will feature readings by authors Leanna Renee Hieber, Ellen Kushner, Veronica Shanoes, Delia Sherman, Genevieve Valentine, and editor Ellen Datlow. WORD books will be on hand with copies of the new anthology, and guests are encouraged (but not required) to attend in their steampunk/gaslamp finest. There’s even a Victorian dessert competition—see all of the details and RSVP here!

citation

0 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.