Tomorrow in NYC: Queen Victoria’s Book of Spells Release Party!

Come down to Queen Vic Pub (68 2nd Avenue at 4th Street) tomorrow night at 7 p.m. to celebrate the release of Ellen Datlow and Terri Windling’s new gaslamp fantasy anthology, Queen Victoria’s Book of Spells!

The event will feature readings by authors Leanna Renee Hieber, Ellen Kushner, Veronica Shanoes, Delia Sherman, Genevieve Valentine, and editor Ellen Datlow. WORD books will be on hand with copies of the new anthology, and guests are encouraged (but not required) to attend in their steampunk/gaslamp finest. There’s even a Victorian dessert competition—see all of the details and RSVP here!