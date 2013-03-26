Leonard Nimoy Turns 82. Feels Fine.

If we could call up Leonard Nimoy and wish him happy birthday, we’d only ask him one question: how do you feel? And we already know the answer. We hope the needs of Nimoy’s birthday outweigh the needs of anyone else today.
Happy 82nd Leonard!
If we could call up Leonard Nimoy and wish him happy birthday, we’d only ask him one question: how do you feel? And we already know the answer. We hope the needs of Nimoy’s birthday outweigh the needs of anyone else today.
Happy 82nd Leonard!
Comment Preview