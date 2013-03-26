Tor.com

Leonard Nimoy Turns 82. Feels Fine.

Tue Mar 26, 2013 12:30pm 3 comments Favorite This

If we could call up Leonard Nimoy and wish him happy birthday, we’d only ask him one question: how do you feel? And we already know the answer. We hope the needs of Nimoy’s birthday outweigh the needs of anyone else today.

Happy 82nd Leonard!

